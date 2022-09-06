Red Sox Lose to Rays 4-3 [VIDEO]

The Boston Red Sox lost to the Tampa Bay Rays 4-3, Sunday, September 5th as the bullpen allowed 2 runs in the 7th inning.

Boston had the opportunity to tie the game in the 9th inning, but Xander Bogaerts struck out with a runner at 2nd base. They had the opportunity to break the game open in the 7th inning, but Trevor Story struck out with the bases loaded.

Alex Verdugo homered for Boston in the top of the 1st inning, a scorching line drive into the right field bleachers. He was 2-2 with a run batted in.

Bogaerts was 2-5. It was his 9th straight multihit game, tying a Red Sox record, shared by Roy Johnson, Jim Rice and Kevin Youkilis.

Michael Wacha started for Boston and went 6 innings, allowing 7 hits and 2 runs. He struck out 7, including his 1000th career strikeout.

Jeurys Familia was only able to record 1 out in the 7th inning, allowing 1 hit and 2 runs. He took the loss, and is 2-2.

Zack Kelly pitched the final 1.2 innings allowing just 1 hit.

Franchy Cordero left the game with a right ankle sprain, after getting his spikes caught in the padding in the left field wall. He had to be carted off the field.

The Red Sox and Rays play game 2 of the 3-game series, with Rich Hill starting for Boston. The pregame starts at 5:40 p.m. with the 1st pitch at 6:40 on AM 1370 WDEA.