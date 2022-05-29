Red Sox Lose Game 2 of Saturday’s Doubleheader 4-2 [VIDEO]

The Boston Red Sox lost Game 2 of Saturday's doubleheader against the Baltimore Orioles 4-2 at Fenway Park. They had won Game 1, 5-3 when Nathan Eovaldi pitched a complete game.

Saturday night saw the Major League debut of Josh Winckowski. He was the 1st Red Sox player to make his MLB debut this season. He went 3.0 innings allowing 6 hits and 4 runs. He struck out 4 and walked 3.

Austin Davis was the 1st of 6 relief pitchers the Red Sox used. He pitched a 1-2-3 4th inning.

Ryan Brasier recalled from Triple A Worcester retired all 3 batters he faced in the 5th inning.

Tyler Danish retired all batters he face in the 6th inning.

Jake Diekman and Matt Barnes pitched the 7th and 8th innings respectively.

Phillips Valdez recalled from Worcester pitched the 9th and retired all 3 batters he faced.

Christian Vazquez was 3-4 with double

Trevor Story who had Game 1 off, was 1-4 with a double in the 4th inning.

Kike Hernandez was 2-5 with a double

Rougned Odor hit his 4th homer of the season for the O's

Manager Alex Cora on the day.

The Red Sox and Orioles play Game 4 of the 5-game series Sunday afternoon. Pregame starts at 12:35 with the 1st pitch at 1:35 on 101.9 The Rock.