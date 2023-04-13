Red Sox Fall to the Rays 9-7

The Boston Red Sox fell to the Tampa Bay Rays Wednesday night, losing 9-7. They have now lost at Tropicana Field 12 times in a row dating back to 2022. Tampa Bay off to a torrid start in 2023 has won all 12 games they've played this season.

Thursday night Chris Sale started for Boston and gave up 7 hits and 6 runs in 4.0 innings. He struck out 6 and walked 1.

Zack Kelly came on in the 5th inning and got 2 outs, allowing 2 hits and 2 runs. He struck outy 1 and left the game clutching his surgically repaired right elbow.

Ryan Brasier pitched 1.1 innings. He didn't allow a hit or walk and struck out 1. Matt Schreiber pitched the 7th inning, striking out 2 and walking 1. Chris Martin came on in the 8th and allowed an insurance run, on 1 hit, striking out 1.

Kike Hernandez, moved to centerfield for the night had a pair of doubles. Masataka Yoshida was a late scratch from the game with hamstring tightness.

Alex Verdugo, and Justin Turner each had 2 hits with a double.

For the Rays, Wander Franco was 3-5 with 3 doubles, driving in 2 runs. Randy Arozarena hit a 3-run homer off of Chris Sale, and drove in 4 runs on the night.

Boston and Tampa Bay will finish the 4-game series on Thursday afternoon. The Red Sox will send Corey Kluber 0-2 to the mound. The pregame starts at 12:10 p.m. with the 1st pitch at 1:10. Hear the game Downeast on AM 1370 WDEA and in Aroostook County on 101.9 The Rock.