Red Sox Fall to Rays 7-1 [VIDEO]

The Boston Red Sox fell to the Tampa Bay Rays Wednesday night, July 7th 7-1 in Brayan Bello's major league debut.

Bello went 4.0 innings allowing 6 hits and 4 runs. He struck out 2 and walked 3.

Jake Diekman pitched a scoreless 5th inning, striking out the side.

Hirakazu Sawamura came on for the 6th inning and allowed 1 hit and 2 runs. He walked 4

Austin Davis pitched the 7th inning and struck out 2

Tyler Danish finished the game, allowing 3 hits and 1 run in 2 innings.

Jarren Duran was 1-4 with a double in the 8th inning.

Duran scored on JD Martinez's RBI single. Martinez was 1-4.

Franchy Cordero was 1-3 with a ground-rule double in the 2nd inning.

Christian Vazquez threw out Taylor Walls attempting to steal in the 2nd inning. He's now thrown out 3 of the last 4 runners attempting to steal.

Trevor Story was 1-4 with a double in the 7th inning.

Manager Alex Cora on the game.

In Worcester, Chris Sale threw 72 pitches, going 3.2 innings. He allowed 1 run and walked 5, giving up 3 hits. Sale declared himself ready to pitch for Boston against Tampa Bay next week.

The Red Sox and New York Yankees open a 4-game series Thursday night, with the pregame starting at 6:10 p.m. and 1st pitch at 7:10 p.m. on 101.9 The Rock.