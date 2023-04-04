Red Sox Fall to Pirates 7-6 Despite Hitting 3 Home Runs [VIDEO]

The Boston Red Sox lost to the Pittsburgh Pirates 7-6 on Monday night, April 3 despite hitting 3 home runs. The problem, poor starting pitching.

Pittsburgh Pirates v Boston Red Sox Photo by Paul Rutherford/Getty Images loading...

Kutter Crawford allowed 8 hits and 7 runs, including 3 home runs, in just 4 innings. He struck out 6 and walked 2.

The much improved bullpen combined for 5.0 scoreless innings, allowing just 1 hit, while walking 1 and striking out 4.

After trailing 3-0 after the top of the 1st inning, Boston hit 3 home runs in the bottom of the 1st inning.

Masataka Yoshida hit a 2-run shot, his major league 1st home run to tie the score at 3-3.

Adam Duvall the AL Player of the Week, was 2-4 with a run batted in, and walked twice. He's now the 3rd player in Red Sox history to record at least 9 RBI's over the Red Sox' first 4 games of the season, joining Ted Williams who did it in 1942 and Bobby Doer who did it in 1941.

Alex Verdugo was 3-5.

For Pittsburgh, Bryan Reynolds was 3-5 hitting a pair of solo homers in the 2nd and 4th innings.

Jason Delray had a solo homer in the 4th inning.

Boston and Pittsburgh will meet again on Tuesday night, in the middle game of the 3-game series. Pregame starts at 6:10 with the 1st pitch at 7:10 p.m. Nick Pivetta will make his first start for Boston in 2023. Hear the game on AM 1370 WDEA in Downeast Maine and on 101.9 The Rock in Aroostook County.