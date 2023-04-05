Red Sox Fall to Pirates 4-1

The Boston Red Sox fell to the Pittsburgh Pirates 4-1 on Tuesday night, April 4th at Fenway. After scoring 6 plus runs with 10 plus hits in their 1st 4 games, Boston's bats were held to just 1 run and 4 hits.

Nick Pivetta started for Boston on the mound and went 5 innings, allowing 3 hits and 3 runs, although just 1 was earned. He struck out 6 and walked 3.

Pittsburgh scored 2 runs n the top of the 2nd inning after a Ji Hwan Bae hit a 2 run home run after a passed ball on a strikeout prolonged the inning.

Pittsburgh stole 2 bases, and now opposing runners are 12-12 on steal attempts so far this season.

Boston's lone run came on a RBI ground out by Masataka Yoshida n the 1st inning. He has scored 5 runs and driven in 6 RBIs in his first 5 career games. He is the 3rd player in Red Sox history to score at least 5 runs while driving in more than 5 runs over their first 5 career games, joining Will Middlebrooks (5 runs 9 RBI) in 2012 and Sam Horn (7 runs, 8 RBI) in 1987

Reese McGuire starting at catcher was 2-3 with a pair of doubles, in the 5th and 7th innings.

Boston and Pittsburgh will conclude their 3-game series Wednesday afternoon. Boston will send Corey Kluber to the mound while the Pirates will counter with Mitch Keller. 1st pitch is at 1:35 with the pregame starting at 12:35 on AM 1370 WDEA in Downeast Mane and 101.9 The Rock in Aroostook County.