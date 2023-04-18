Red Sox Fall to Angels 5-4 Snapping 3-Game Winning Streak

The Boston Red Sox lost to the Los Angeles Angels 5-4 in a rainy Patriot's Day game that was delayed twice because of the weather.

Brayan Bello made his season debut, coming off the injured list, and struck out the 1st batter he faced, but then allowed 4 runs in the top of the 1st inning. The big blow was a 3-run homer by former Red Sox Hunter Renfroe. It was his 4th of the season.

Bello allowed 8 hits and 5 runs in 2.2 innings. He did strike out 5 and walked a batter. He exited after the 2nd rain delay, in the top of the 3rd inning. The delay was 1:25.

Kutter Crawford came on and bailed out the bullpen. Crawford was masterful, pitching the rest of the game (6.1 innings) and hold the Angels to just 1 hit. He struck out 5 and didn't walk a batter. He retired 19 of the 21 batters he faced. The last Red Sox reliever to throw 6.0 plus innings of relief and allowing no runs was Tim Wakefield who did it on September 2, 2002 against Kansas City.

Kike Hernandez was 1-3 with a sacrifice fly in the 6th inning, to make the score 5-2. He now has 4 RBIs in his last 6 games.

Reese McGuire was 1-3 with a RBI single in the 6th inning to make the score 5-4. In his last 7 games he's 9-20, batting .450 with 3 doubles and 2 runs batted in.

Rafael Devers had a RBI single in the 9th inning, and was 2-5. He has 14 RBIs in his last 9 games.

Shohei Ohtani started for Los Angeles and went 2.0 innings retiring 6 of the 7 batters he faced. He came out after the lengthy rain delay. He was 2-5 batting.

Boston is now 8-9 on the season. They open a 3-game series at home with the Minnesota Twins. Chris Sale is scheduled to pitch for Boston. The pregame starts at 6:10 p.m. with the 1st pitch at 7:10. Hear the game Downeast on AM 1370 and in Aroostook County on 101.9 The Rock.