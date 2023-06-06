Red Sox Drop Game to Rays 4-1 Fall Back to .500

The Boston Red Sox lost their 3rd consecutive game Monday afternoon, falling to the Tampa Bay Rays 4-1 to drop back to .500 with a 30-30 record.

Brayan Bello was cruising through the 1st 4 innings. He retired 12 of the 1st 14 batters then allowed 3 runs on 5 hits in the 5th inning.

Justn Turner hit a solo home run in the 6th inning for Boston's lone run.

Christian Arroyo, activated in the morning from the Injured List was 1-2 with a double.

Rafael Devers snapped a 0-15 streak with a single in the 4th inning. He ended the game 2-4

Connor Wong extended his career-long-on-base streak to 13 games with a single in the 7th inning.

And Kike Hernandez brought back another would-be homer from the Red Sox bullpen.

Manager Alex Cora was tossed from the game in the 8th inning.

Boston opens up a series in Cleveland against the Guardians on Tuesday. Pregame starts at 6:10 with the 1st pitch at 7:10. Hear the game on AM 1370 WDEA in Downeast Maine and 101.9 The Rock in Aroostook County