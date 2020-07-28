Red Sox Drop 3rd Straight Game Lose to Mets 7-4 [VIDEO]

The Boston Red Sox lost their 3rd straight game Monday night, July 27th, falling to the New York Mets 7-4 as they again received poor starting pitching, this time by Josh Osich and Jeffrey Springs. The Red Sox have allowed 7 plus runs in 3 of their first 4 games for the first time since 1901.

Osich went just 2 innings allowing 2 hits and 2 runs including a 2 run homer. Springs lasted just 1.1 innings and was lit up, giving up 5 runs on 4 hits, including 2 homers. By the time the 4th inning was over the Red Sox trailed 7-1

Zach Godley who was recalled on Monday, and made his Red Sox debut, providing some stability going 4 innings and allowing just 4 hits, no runs while striking out 7. He didn't walk a batter.

At the plate for Boston Mitch Moreland was 2-4, hitting his 2nd homer of the season. He drove in 2 runs.

Xander Bogaerts was 1-4, hitting a solo homer in the 6th innings. He drove in 2 runs and has 5 RBI's in the 4 games this season.

Jackie Bradley Jr. was 1-3 and is batting .571 (8-14) with 4 runs, 2 doubles and 2 RBI's in the Red Sox's first 4 games.

Rafael Devers committed his 3rd error of the season.

For the Met, Michael Wacha picked up the win, throwing 5 innings, allowing just 5 hits and 1 run while striking out 4 and walking 1.

Pete Alonso was 1-5 with a homer driving in 2. Michael Conforto was 1-4 with a home driving in 2 runs. Wilson Ramos was 2-4 with a double.

The Red Sox (1-3) and Mets (2-2) will play their final game of the 2 game home and home series at Fenway Park on Tuesday night, before heading to Citi Field in New York for Wednesday and Thursday's games. The Red Sox will send Matt Hall to the mound Tuesday night, with the pregame starting at 6:30 and first pitch at 7:30 on 101.9 The Rock.