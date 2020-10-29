Red Sox Continue Off-Season Makeover

After their disastrous 2020 season, the Boston Red Sox have continued their off-season makeover, outrighting 3 players from their 40 man roster.

The Red Sox let go on Wednesday, October 28th infielder José Peraza, outfielder César Puello, and right-handed pitcher Dylan Covey. Both Peraza and Puello have elected to become free agents and are free to sign with any team.

Peraza was signed as a free agent by Boston in December 2019. He was 25-111 batting for a .225 average. He had 1 home run and drove in 8 runs.

Puello was signed by the Red Sox to a minor league contract in February, 2020 and was called up from the Alternate Training Site on September 19th. He was 3-8 batting for a .375 average.

Covey was traded from the Tampa Bay Rays on July 21st to the Red Sox. He spent the 2020 season up and down from the Alternate Training Site. He appeared in 8 games for Boston with a 0-0 record. Covey struck out 11 in 14 innings and had a 7.07 ERA.

The Red Sox 40 man roster now sits at 31 players with 6 on the Injured list.

PITCHERS (17): Yoan Aybar, Matt Barnes, Ryan Brasier, Austin Brice, Nathan Eovaldi, Matt Hall, Darwinzon Hernandez, Tanner Houck, Chris Mazza, Martín Pérez, Nick Pivetta, Jeffrey Springs, Robert Stock, Josh Taylor, Phillips Valdez, Marcus Walden, Ryan Weber

CATCHERS (3): Deivy Grullón, Kevin Plawecki, Christian Vázquez

INFIELDERS (7): Jonathan Araúz, Christian Arroyo, Xander Bogaerts, C.J. Chatham, Michael Chavis, Bobby Dalbec, Rafael Devers

OUTFIELDERS (4): J.D. Martinez, Yairo Muñoz, Alex Verdugo, Marcus Wilson

INJURED LIST (6): Andrew Benintendi, Colten Brewer, Kyle Hart, Dustin Pedroia, Eduardo Rodriguez, Chris Sale