Red Sox Club 4 Home Runs Walk-Off O’s with 2-run Homer in Bottom of 9th to Win 9-8 [VIDEO]

If the 2 games so far are an indication of how the season is going to go, Red Sox fans better buckle up because it's going to be a wild ride. On Saturday, Boston powered back from a 7-1 deficit clubbing 4 home runs, and beat the Baltimore Orioles 9-8 on a 2-run, 2 out homer by Adam Duvall at Fenway Park.

Duvall's 2nd homer was made possible after Ryan McKenna dropped a routine fly to left field, which would have been the final out of the game.

Baltimore Orioles v Boston Red Sox Photo by Nick Grace/Getty Images loading...

Chris Sale started for the Red Sox, and lasted just 3 innings. He allowed 7 runs, on 7 hits, including 3 home runs. He struck out 6 and walked 2. Sale threw 74 pitches.

Zach Kelly allowed a run in the 4th inning, but then the Red Sox bullpen scattered just 3 hits over the final 5 innings, shutting the Orioles down.

Josh Winckowski pitched the 5th and 6th innings allowing just 1 hit, while striking out 2. He retired 6 of the 7 batters he faced in the 2 innings.

John Schreiber pitched the 7th and Chris Martin pitched the 8th inning.

New closer Kenley Jansen picked up the win, pitching the 9th, allowing 1 hit, walking 1 and striking out 2. It was Jansen's 1st game as a member of the Red Sox.

Baltimore ran wild on the base paths, stealing 5 bases for the 2nd game in a row.

Boston banged out 11 hits.

Kike Hernandez reached base safely 3 times, including a solo homer in the 7th inning.

Alex Verdugo was 1-5 with a homer, driving in 2 runs.

Duvall's 1st homer came in the 3rd inning, and was also a 2-run shot. It cleared the Green Monster, hitting the National Car Rental sign, still rising

Rafael Devers was 3-5 with a double. He might have had another double, but overslid 2nd base and was called out.

For Baltimore, Austin Hays was 5-5 with a homer and 2 doubles.

Cedric Mullins was 2-4 with a homer and 3 runs batted in and Ryan Mountcastle was 2-4 with a home run.

Boston and Baltimore will conclude their 3-game series Sunday afternoon. Tanner Houck is scheduled to pitch for Boston. The pregame starts at 12:35 and 1st pitch at 1:35 p.m. on AM 1370 WDEA in Downeast Maine and on 101.9 The Rock in Aroostook County.