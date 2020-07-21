Red Sox-Blue Jays Tonight Tuesday July 21st

Boston Red Sox baseball is finally back! Tune in tonight, Tuesday, July 21st to 101.9 The Rock for the 1st of 2 Boston Red Sox exhibition games before they begin the regular season on Friday, July 24th. The pregame starts at 7:25 with the 1st pitch at 7:30 p.m.

The Red Sox will take on the Toronto Blue Jays tonight and tomorrow, with Ryan Weber slated to take the mound for Boston, while the Blue Jays will send Nate Pearson to the mound.

The Red Sox open the 60 game Summer Season on Friday at home against the Baltimore Orioles. The 1st 3 spots in the rotation are set with Nathan Eovaldi, Martín Pérez and Ryan Weber starting the first 3 games, after that... not even manager Ron Roenicke would commit as of Monday.