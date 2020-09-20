Red Sox Beat Yankees 10-2 [VIDEO]

The Boston Red Sox finally beat the New York Yankees, winning 10-2 on Sunday afternoon, September 20th, snapping a 12 game losing streak to the Yankees as Tanner Houck continued to impress on the mound and Michael Chavis blasted 2 home runs.

Houck, making his 2nd career start improved to 2-0 as he pitched 6 shutout innings. He didn't allow a hit to the first 17 batters he faced and ended up allowing just 1 hit while striking out 4 and walking 3. He's the first Red Sox to earn the win in each of his first 2 career starts since Eduardo Rodriguez did it in 2015.

Michael Chavis was 2-4 with 2 monster home runs and drove in 5 runs. He hit a 2-run homer in the 1st inning and a 3-run shot in the 3rd inning.

Bobby Dalbec was 2-4 with a solo home run in the 7th inning. He now has 7 homers and 11 runs batted in through his first 17 career games.

Jackie Bradley Jr. was 4-5 with a double, scoring 3 runs. Rafael Devers was 2-5 with a double and JD Martinez was 1-5 with a solo homer in the 8th inning.

The loss by the Yankees snapped their 10 game winning streak. Luke Voit was 1-3 with a home run and Tyler Wade was 1-2 with a double. His hit in the 6th was the 1st hit of the game. New York only had 3 hits.

Boston is off on Monday, They open a 3 game series on Tuesday against the Baltimore Orioles. Pregame starts at 6:30 with the 1st pitch at 7:30 on 101.9 The Rock.