Red Sox Beat Twins 9-1 Wednesday Name E-Rod Opening Day Starter [VIDEO]

Eduardo Rodriguez pitched 5 innings of 2 hit ball on Wednesday, allowing just 1 run, as the Boston Red Sox beat the Minnesota Twins 9-1, and was named the Opening Day starter after the game by Alex Cora.

E-Rod struck out 6 and allowed just 1 run. He was named the Opening Day starter for 2020 before COVID delayed the start of the season. E-Rod missed all of 2020 with a COVID related heart condition.

Darwinzon Hernandez pitched the 6th inning, and didn't allow a hit. Austin Brice pitched the 7th and 8th innings only allowing 1 hit and Kevin McCarthy pitched the 9th, striking out the side.

Meanwhile the Red Sox continued to pound home runs. Bobby Dalbec hit his 5th homer of the season, and 2nd grand slam of the season in the 2nd inning and Rafael Devers hit his 3rd homer of the Spring, a 3-run shot in the 3rd inning.

After the game, the Red Sox made the following roster moves

Right-handed pitcher Tanner Houck was optioned to the Alternate Training Site.

7 players were reassigned to the minor leagues: catcher Kole Cottam, right-handed pitcher Daniel Gossett, left-handed pitcher Stephen Gonsalves, first baseman Josh Ockimey, first baseman/third baseman Triston Casas, outfielder Jarren Duran, and infielder/outfielder Yairo Muñoz

The Red Sox have 35 active players remaining in Major League Spring Training camp, including 29 members of the 40-man roster and 6 non-roster invitees. In addition, left-handed pitcher Chris Sale and outfielder Franchy Cordero are on the Injured List.

The Red Sox are off on Thursday, March 18th. They play Tampa Bay on Friday, March 19th at 1:05 when Nate Eovaldi is scheduled to pitch.

Hear Friday's game, and every Spring Training game as well as all 162 Regular Season games starting on Thursday, April 1st on AM 1370 WDEA, your home for Red Sox baseball.