Red Sox Beat Twins 4-0 on Saturday [VIDEO]

The Boston Red Sox shutout the Minnesota Twins 4-0 on Saturday afternoon, April 16th at Fenway Park. The Red Sox had only 6 hits on the day, but 2 of them were 2-run homers.

Alex Verdugo hit his 3rd homer of the season in the 2nd inning to give the Red Sox a 2-0 lead.

And in the 3rd inning, Xander Bogaerts hit his 1st homer of the season to extend Boston's lead to 4-0.

Meanwhile on the mound Tanner Houck picked up his 1st win of the season, throwing 5.2 innings of 2-hit ball. He struck out 4 and walked 3.

Matt Strahm came on in the 6th inning with 2 outs and retired 3 of the 4 batters he faced, allowing 1 hit. He has retired 10 of the 12 batters he's faced this season.

Garrett Whitlock came on in the 7th inning and slammed the door shut. He allowed 2 hits, walked 1 and struck out 5 in his 2.1 innings pitched.

Kike Hernandez who started the season 0-17 was 1-3 with a double. He has an extra-base hit in each of the Red Sox' last 4 games, and each of his last 6 hits have gone for extra bases (5 doubles and 1 homer).

Manager Alex Cora on the game.

The Red Sox and Twins will play game 3 of the 4 game series Sunday afternoon. Pregame starts at 12:35 p.m. with the 1st pitch at 1:35 on AM 1370 WDEA. Michael Wacha is scheduled to start for Boston, making his Fenway Park debut as a member of the Red Sox.