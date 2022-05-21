Red Sox Beat Seattle 7-3 [VIDEO]

For the 1st time in the 2022 season, the Boston Red Sox have a 3-game winning streak, after beating the Seattle Mariners 7-3, Friday night, May 20th at Fenway Park.They are now 4-1 in their last 5 games and 7-3 in their last 10 games.

The big blow was delivered by Trevor Story who hit a grand slam in the 3rd inning, giving Boston a 4-0 lead. This a night after hitting 3 homers.

Former Red Sox player Jonny Gomes caught the grand slam ball in the Monster Seats and celebrated

Jackie Bradley Jr. hit a 3-run homer in the 8th inning after Seattle had cut Boston's lead to 1 run (4-3).

Xander Bogaerts and Alex Verdugo collided going for a fly ball and Bogaerts had to leave the game and is considered day-to-day. Manager Alex Cora on the Bogaert's injury

Kike Hernandez was 2-3 with a double and reached base safely 3 times with a walk.

JD Martinez was 2-4 with singles in the 1st and 8th innings.

Michael Wacha came off the disabled list (Red Sox optioning Ryan Brasier to Triple A to make room for him on the roster) and went 4.2 innings, allowing 4 hits and 2 runs. He struck out and walked 3.

Austin Davis came on in the 5th, stranding 2 runners on base and tossed a scoreless 6th inning to pick up the win.

Jake Diekman struck out 2 in a scoreless 7th inning

John Schreiber allowed an unearned run in the 8th inning, striking out 2.

Matt Strahm tossed a scoreless 9th inning.

Abraham Toro homered for Seattle in the 5th inning to make the score 4-2 at the time.

Boston is now 17-22. The Red Sox and Mariners (17-23) play Saturday afternoon. The pregame starts at 3:10 an 1st pitch at 4:10 on 101.9 The Rock.