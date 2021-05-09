Red Sox Beat Orioles Sunday 4-3 [VIDEO]

The Boston Red Sox beat the Baltimore Orioles Sunday afternoon, May 9th at Camden Yard, 4-3

Rafael Devers blasted his 8th homer in the 2nd inning, to tie the game. He was 2-4 on the day, with a double driving in 3 runs.

Hunter Renfroe hit his 4th homer in the 8th inning, to give the Red Sox an insurance run, when the score was 3-2. This run proved important as Baltimore scored in the bottom of the 8th inning. He also made a great catch in right field

Bobby Dalbec was 1-4 with a double.

Marwin Gonzalez, playing 2nd base led off and was 3-5 on the afternoon.

Nick Pivetta pitched 6.0 innings, allowing 2 runs, striking out 2 and walking 3. He gave up 3 hits and picked up the win. He's now 5-0 on the season.

Josh Taylor pitched a scoreless 7th inning, despite walking 2.

Adam Ottavino pitched the 8th allowing 1 run.

Matt Barnes pitched the 9th, picking up his 8th save and is a perfect 8-8 in save opportunities this year.

The Red Sox are 22-13 and in 1st place in the AL East, 3.5 games ahead of the Tampa Bay Rays and New York Yankees. Those 2 teams start a 3 game series on Tuesday. The Red Sox will go for the 4 game series sweep when they play Baltimore Monday night. The pregame starts at 6:05 with the 1st pitch at 7:05 p.m. on 101.9 The Rock.