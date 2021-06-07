Red Sox Beat Marlins for 5th Win In a Row 5-3 [VIDEO]

The Boston Red Sox beat the Miami Marlins 5-3 on Monday evening, in a make up game from a rain-out last week. They have now won each of their last 5 games in a row, and are 12-5 in their last 17 game and are a season high 14 games above .500 with a 37-23 record

Nick Pivetta started for the Red Sox, but lasted only 4.2 innings and didn't factor in the decision despite leaving with the lead. He allowed 7 hits, 2 runs and struck out 6 and walked 3.

Christian Arroyo was 2-3, scoring 2 runs, had a double and drove in 2 runs.

Alex Verdugo was 2-4 with a double and RBI

Xander Bogaerts was 2-4 with singles in the 1st and 4th inning.

Hirakazu Sawamura went 1.1 innings striking out 2 and walking 1

Adam Ottavino got the save, his 3rd of the season, getting the final out.

Manager Alex Cora on the win

With the win, Boston moves within a half game of the idle Tampa Bay Rays for 1st place in the AL East. The Rays open a series with the Washington Nationals on Tuesday, while the Red Sox open a series with the Houston Astros at Fenway Park. Tuesday night will see the Red Sox send Martin Perez to the mound with the pregame starting at 6:10 p.m. and first pitch at 7:10 p.m. on 101.9 The Rock.