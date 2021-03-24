Red Sox Beat Braves 7-6 Tuesday Play O’s Wednesday Night at 6:05 p.m. [VIDEO]

The Boston Red Sox beat the Atlanta Braves 7-6 on Tuesday afternoon, March 23rd in Spring Training action as the Red Sox pounded out 10 hits, including Xander Bogaerts 1st home run of the Spring.

Bogaerts homer was a 3-run shot in the 3rd inning.



Kike Hernandez, who looks to be the lead-off hitter for the Red Sox for the 2021 season was 3-4 and is batting .353 for the Spring.

JD Martinez had a double and was 2-4.

Garrett Richards went 5.2 innings, allowing 4 hits and 3 runs. He struck out 4 and walked 2.

Phillips Valdez had yet another rough outing, throwing 1 inning and allowing 2 runs on 2 hits including a home run. His spot in the bullpen to start the season is looking more and more tenuous.

Kevin McCarthy vying for 1 of the relief spots in the bullpen pitched the 9th picking up his 1st save of the season, allowing just 1 hit and striking out 1.

Boston plays Baltimore Wednesday night, in just 1 of 2 night Spring Training games. Nathan Eovaldi will head to the mound for the Red Sox. The pregame begins at 6 p.m. and 1st pitch at 6:05 p.m.

The Boston Red Sox will open the regular season in 8 days, on Thursday, April 1st against the Baltimore Orioles. Hear regular season games on 101.9 The Rock your home for Boston Red Sox baseball!