Red Sox Announce Revised Spring Training Schedule
With the new collective bargaining agreement in place, the Red Sox announced on Friday, March 11th a revised Spring Training schedule. Opening Day of the Regular Season will be Thursday, April 7th at New York against the Yankees!
With regionalized matchups between teams to limit travel, the 2022 Red Sox exhibition season will feature matchups against the Minnesota Twins, Atlanta Braves, Pittsburgh Pirates, and the Tampa Bay Rays. Start times have not been released as of Friday afternoon.
Assuming all games will be available via the Red Sox flagship station, WDEA AM 1370 will air all 19 games.
2022 Spring Training Schedule
- Thursday March 17 vs. Minnesota Twins
- Friday March 18 vs. Tampa Bay Rays
- Saturday March 19 at Minnesota Twins
- Sunday March 20 vs. Baltimore Orioles
- Monday March 21 vs. Atlanta Braves
- Tuesday March 22 at Tampa Bay Rays
- Wednesday March 23 vs. Minnesota Twins
- Thursday March 24 at Baltimore Orioles
- Friday March 25 at Atlanta Braves
- Saturday March 26 vs. Tampa Bay Rays
- Sunday March 27 at Minnesota Twins
- Monday March 28 off day
- Tuesday March 29 at Pittsburgh Pirates
- Wednesday March 30 vs. Atlanta Braves
- Thursday March 31 vs. Minnesota Twins
- Friday April 1 at Tampa Bay Rays
- Saturday April 2 vs. Pittsburgh Pirates
- Sunday April 3 at Atlanta Braves
- Monday April 4 at Minnesota Twins
- Tuesday April 5 vs. Minnesota Twins
Get our free mobile app
30 Celebrities That are Red Sox Fans
There are many celebrities that are a part of the Red Sox Nation! Some have season tickets while you may see some at only a couple of games every year.