Red Sox Announce Revised Spring Training Schedule

With the new collective bargaining agreement in place, the Red Sox announced on Friday, March 11th a revised Spring Training schedule. Opening Day of the Regular Season will be Thursday, April 7th at New York against the Yankees!

With regionalized matchups between teams to limit travel, the 2022 Red Sox exhibition season will feature matchups against the Minnesota Twins, Atlanta Braves, Pittsburgh Pirates, and the Tampa Bay Rays. Start times have not been released as of Friday afternoon.

Assuming all games will be available via the Red Sox flagship station, WDEA AM 1370 will air all 19 games.

2022 Spring Training Schedule

Thursday March 17 vs. Minnesota Twins

Friday March 18 vs. Tampa Bay Rays

Saturday March 19 at Minnesota Twins

Sunday March 20 vs. Baltimore Orioles

Monday March 21 vs. Atlanta Braves

Tuesday March 22 at Tampa Bay Rays

Wednesday March 23 vs. Minnesota Twins

Thursday March 24 at Baltimore Orioles

Friday March 25 at Atlanta Braves

Saturday March 26 vs. Tampa Bay Rays

Sunday March 27 at Minnesota Twins

Monday March 28 off day

Tuesday March 29 at Pittsburgh Pirates

Wednesday March 30 vs. Atlanta Braves

Thursday March 31 vs. Minnesota Twins

Friday April 1 at Tampa Bay Rays

Saturday April 2 vs. Pittsburgh Pirates

Sunday April 3 at Atlanta Braves

Monday April 4 at Minnesota Twins

Tuesday April 5 vs. Minnesota Twins

