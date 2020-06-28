Red Sox Announce 47 Player Pool for Resumption of Spring Training

Baseball is inching its way closer to resuming. On Sunday, June 28th the Boston Red Sox announced the 47 players as part of their pool for the resumption of Spring Training, which is scheduled to begin on Friday, July 3rd at Fenway Park.

Of the 47 players in their Club Player Pool for the resumption of spring training, 37 are members of the 40-man roster and there are 10 non-roster invitees. The first workout for pitchers and catchers is scheduled for Friday, July 3.

BOSTON RED SOX CLUB PLAYER POOL (47)

PITCHERS (24): Matt Barnes, Ryan Brasier, Colten Brewer, Austin Brice, Nathan Eovaldi, Matt Hall, Kyle Hart, Heath Hembree, Darwinzon Hernandez, Brian Johnson, Robinson Leyer, Chris Mazza, Collin McHugh, Josh Osich, Martín Pérez, Eduardo Rodriguez, Mike Shawaryn, Jeffrey Springs, Domingo Tapia, Josh Taylor, Phillips Valdez, Marcus Walden, Ryan Weber, Brandon Workman

CATCHERS (5): Jett Bandy, Juan Centeno, Kevin Plawecki, Christian Vázquez, Connor Wong

INFIELDERS (11): Jonathan Araúz, Xander Bogaerts, C.J. Chatham, Michael Chavis, Bobby Dalbec, Rafael Devers, Marco Hernández, Tzu-Wei Lin, Mitch Moreland, Yairo Muñoz, José Peraza

OUTFIELDERS (7): John Andreoli, Andrew Benintendi, Jackie Bradley Jr., J.D. Martinez, Kevin Pillar, César Puello, Alex Verdugo

AM 1370 WDEA will broadcast the 60 regular season games beginning the end of July as well as Red Sox Retro Games and the 2 or 3 Spring Training 2.0 games (subject to radio availability)