Red Sox 2-Hit in 3-0 Loss to Baltimore on Opening Day [VIDEO]

The weather at Fenway Park on Friday, April 2nd was a chilly 37 degrees with winds coming out of the West at 10 miles per hour. The Red Sox bats were as cold as the weather as Baltimore 2-hit the Red Sox en route to a 3-0 victory on opening day

It was only the 9th time in the Red Sox's franchise history that they failed to score a run on Opening Day. The last time prior to 2021 was 45 years ago in 1976 when they lost to the Orioles 1-0.

Kike Hernandez singled to begin the 1st inning for Boston, and became the 1st Red Sox player to record a hit in the team's first plate appearance of a season since Dustin Pedroia did it in 2008.

The problem was that John Means then faced 21 hitters without allowing a hit. The only batter to reach base during that time was Xander Bogaerts who reached on an error in the 2nd inning. Means went 7 innings, striking out 5 to earn the win.

Nathan Eovaldi pitched well in the loss. He went 5.1 innings allowing 4 hits and 1 run while striking out 4 and walking 1, throwing 89 pitches. He took the loss and is 0-1

Matt Andriese went 1.2 innings, allowing 1 unearned run (Hernandez's error) striking out 2 and walking 1.

Josh Taylor lasted just 1/3 of an inning allowing 3 hits and walking 1. Austin Brice got 2 outs in the 8th inning and Hirokazu Sawamura pitched the 9th inning, allowing just 1 hit.

For Baltimore Ryan Mountcastle was 1-4 with a double, driving in 2 runs with the bases loade in the 6th inning. Anthony Santander was 1-4 with a RBI..

One of the feel good moments was the fact that Trey Mancini started for Baltimore at 1st Base, marking his first regular season appearance since September 29, 2019, after missing all of 2020 after being diagnosed and treated for Stage 3 colon cancer. He ended up 1-3 with a single in the 7th inning.

Here's Red Sox manager Alex Cora on the loss

Boston and Baltimore will play Saturday afternoon, with the pregame beginning at 12:10 and 1st pitch at 1:10 on AM 1370 WDEA, your home for Red Sox baseball. The Red Sox will send Tanner Houck to the mound to face Matt Harvey for the O's