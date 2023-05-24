Red Sox 2-Hit by Angels Lose 4-0

The Boston Red Sox bats were quiet Tuesday night, as they managed only 2 hits and fell to the Los Angeles Angels 4-0. The loss was Boston's 3rd in a row.

Boston's lone hits were by Tristan Casas and Enmaneul Valdez.

Meanwhile Brayen Bello gave Boston 7.0 good innings on the mound. He allowed 6 hits, 2 of which were home runs, 2 runs and struck out 6 without walking a batter.

Joely Rodriguez came on in the 8th inning and was tagged with 2 runs on 3 hits, including a homer, walking 1. Justin Garza retired the final 2 batters.

Mickey Moniak, Matt Thaiss, and Mike Trout all homered for the Angels.

Boston and Los Angeles plays the final game of the 3-game series Wednesday night. The pregame starts at 8:38 p.m. with the 1st pitch at 9:38 p.m. Hear the game on AM 1370 WDEA in Downeast Maine and on 101.9 The Rock in Aroostook County.