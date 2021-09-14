Record Store Day Reveals 2021 Black Friday Promotions

Record Store Day will return at least one more time this year, with plans to serve up plenty of specialty items specifically for the busiest shopping time of the year. The list of Record Store Day items available for the annual Black Friday promotion have now been revealed.

Over the years, Record Store Day has expanded its scope beyond just the initial one spring day meant to drive traffic back to record stores. A second Black Friday promotion has been added, and with the pandemic affecting many things over the past two years, the annual spring promotion has been divvied up into a series of Record Store Day drops spread out over the year.

This year for Black Friday, there's a wealth of in-demand vinyl, cassette and CD offerings from some of rock and metal's biggest names. There are legendary recordings being served up on vinyl, there are collectible items such as picture discs and even some special events that acts have taken part in are now preserved on record as well.

Some of the acts ready to drop Black Friday RSD items include Aerosmith, Alice Cooper, Crobot, Dio, Evanescence, Iron Maiden, Judas Priest, Motorhead, Ozzy Osbourne, Puscifer, Nancy Wilson and many more.

Check out a selection of the rock and metal items for Record Store Day's Black Friday promotion below, and see the entire list of Black Friday offerings via the RSD website. Pick out your favorites, then be sure to head to your local participating Record Store Day store on Nov. 26 to fill out your holiday wish list.

Record Store Day Black Friday 2021 Rock + Metal Releases

Aerosmith, 1971: The Road Starts Hear LP/Cassette

All Them Witches, Live On the Internet 3XLP

Blackberry Smoke, Stoned LP

Alice Cooper, Brutal Planet 2XLP

Crobot, Rat Child EP Vinyl

Dio, Holy Diver LP Picture Disc

Dio, The Last in Line LP Picture Disc

Evanescence, Evanescence LP

Fleetwood Mac, Alternate Live 2XLP

Billy F. Gibbons, Hardware CD

The Reverend Horton Heat, We Three Kings LP

The Jimi Hendrix Experience, Paris '67 LP

Iron Maiden, Iron Maiden LP Picture Disc

Judas Priest, Best of Judas Priest 2XLP

King's X, Please Come Home ... Mr. Bulbous LP

James LaBrie, Elements of Persuasion 2XLP

LA Guns, Walking the Dead LP

Motorhead, The Lost Tapes, Vol. 1 (Live in Madrid 1995) 2XLP

Mr. Big, Lean Into It LP

Night Ranger, Somewhere in California LP

Ozzy Osbourne, "No More Tears' 12" picture disc

Poison, Flesh & Blood LP

Puscifer, Billy D and the Hall of Feathered Serpents: Puscifer Live at the Mayan Theatre 7" vinyl

Puscifer, Existential Reckoning: Live at Arcosanti LP

Gavin Rossdale, Wanderlust 2XLP

Saigon Kick, The Lizard LP

Smith/Kotzen, Better Days vinyl

Joe Strummer, "Johnny Appleseed" 12" vinyl

Tesla, Mechanical Resonance LP

Twiztid, "I Tried 2 Warn U" 7" vinyl

Nancy Wilson, You and Me 2XLP