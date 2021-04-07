The Who to Release Expanded ‘Face Dances’ for Record Store Day

The Who have announced their contribution to Record Store Day 2021: an expanded, two-LP version of their 1981 album, Face Dances.

The LP also celebrates its 40th anniversary this year. The first record of the new set, on blue heavyweight vinyl, will consist of the album's original nine tracks; the second, on yellow heavyweight vinyl and titled Face Dances Part 3, will feature various previously unreleased studio and live recordings.

Remastered and cut at half speed by Miles Showell at Abbey Road, the new release will also include the original Peter Blake design on the front and back, as well as four 12″ x 12″ prints of the artwork with four portraits on each print.

The record is a highlight of Record Store Day 2021, which will actually take place on two separate days this year. With the coronavirus pandemic in mind, this year's releases will be promoted via "RSD Drops" in lieu of larger-scale events for the second year in a row. Individual stores will handle the sales and proceedings of the releases.

"We've spent the last few months watching the news, listening to health officials, talking with record stores, labels, and RSD organizers the world over," reads a statement on the Record Store Day website, "and because we still don't have a magic eight ball to tell us what things are going to look like in a few months, we've decided the smartest thing to do is bring back the concept of RSD Drops for 2021."

This year, RSD Drops will fall on June 12 and July 17 at participating indie record stores. Though a complete list of official titles has yet to be released, some releases have already been announced from the Clash, the Cranberries and Miles Davis.

You can view the track listing for the expanded version of Face Dances below.

The Who, 'Face Dances' Track Listing

The Original Album

Side One

1. You Better You Bet

2. Don’t Let Go The Coat

3. Cache Cache

4. The Quiet One

5. Did You Steal My Money

Side Two

1. How Can You Do It Alone

2. Daily Records

3. You

4. Another Tricky Day

'Face Dances Part 3'

Side 3:

1. I Like Nightmares

2. It’s In You

3. Somebody Saved Me

4. Dance It Away (previously unreleased)

5. Don’t Let Go The Coat (previously unreleased) with Pete on lead vocals

Side 4 (Live at Grugahalle, Essen, March 28, 1981)

1. Don’t Let Go The Coat (previously unreleased)

2. You Better You Bet (previously unreleased)

3. The Quiet One (previously unreleased)

4. Another Tricky Day (previously unreleased)

The Who Albums Ranked