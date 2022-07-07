Ready to Rock with Rockin’ on Riverside in Presque Isle, Maine

Rockin’ on Riverside in Presque Isle

You couldn’t ask for a more beautiful evening than tonight to go see Rockin’ on Riverside in Presque Isle.

This is the time of year we all look forward to. The temps are just right and the local events are happening several times a week.

Show Schedule is 6:00 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Rockin’ on Riverside has it all. This week the band is a favorite in Aroostook County and across Maine. Barefoot Brotherhood will be laying down the groove starting at 6:00 p.m. The show continues on until 8:30 p.m.

The shows are every other Thursday. The next performance is on July 21 with Too Far North playing some great rock music. They’ve been doing gigs all over the County and Maine for the last 17 years.

Enjoy the Show

Nothing compares to going out with friends near the end of the week and seeing live music, grabbing something good to eat from a food truck and enjoying a drink.

Get there early if you can and visit some of the craft and food vendors. Bring a lawn chair or blanket to spread out and find yourself a good seat.

Vendor Applications

If you are interested in being a vendor at Rockin’ on Riverside, submit an application to the Presque Isle Downtown Revitalization Committee.

More Information

The Presque Isle Downtown Revitalization Committee updates their Facebook with the schedule of events, sponsors and the weather conditions. Let them know if you have any questions about upcoming events.

