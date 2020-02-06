RCMP Investigating Suspicious Garage Fire in Zealand, N.B.

The Keswick RCMP is investigating a suspicious fire in Zealand, New Brunswick and is asking for the public's help to identify the person or people responsible.

On October 20 around 5:30 a.m., police received a report of a detached garage on fire at a house on Route 616. The garage was vacant at the time. It's believed the blaze started at the rear of the garage, and the investigation has determined the fire to be suspicious in nature. The garage sustained significant damage.

Police received information that a person was seen in the area around 4:15 a.m., riding a bicycle and carrying a gas tank.

Anyone with information about this incident or who may have been in the area at the time and may have seen the individual, is asked to contact the Keswick RCMP at 506-357-4300. Information can also be provided anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (84777) or www.crimenb.ca.