Fuel Theft on Private Property in New Denmark, New Brunswick

The West District RCMP is investigating the theft of A large quantity of fuel, stolen from private property in New Denmark, New Brunswick. Police are asking for the public’s help with information related to this incident.

Several gas thefts on Christensen Road were reported to members of the Saint-Léonard RCMP on March 6. The incident is believed to have happened on February 6, 2022. Over 1000 litres of gas and 800 litres of diesel was stolen in three different incidents.

Timeline of Thefts

The timeline for the thefts started at 3:30 a.m. on February 6 when a SUV was seen on surveillance footage driving onto the private property. A little later that morning at 5:30 a.m., a pickup truck drove onto the property with a large container in the bed of the truck. Officials believe it was a Honda Civic that drove onto the property around 11:30 p.m. with a female in the vehicle.

Photos Released in the Investigation

Photos from video surveillance are now being released.

The RCMP is looking to further the investigation with info from the public.

The RCMP said “despite the quality of the images, information from the public may help identify the individuals or provide additional information to help the investigation.”

Contact Information

Contact the Saint-Léonard RCMP at 506-473-3137 if you have any information about this theft, or if you recognize the vehicle or individual in the photos. You can provide info to this investigation and remain anonymous. Call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). Download the secure P3 Mobile App, or by Secure Web Tips at www.crimenb.ca.

