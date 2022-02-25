RCMP Asking Public’s Help to Identify Armed Robbery Suspect

Armed Robbery in Charlo, New Brunswick

Police are looking to identify an individual involved in an armed robbery in Charlo, New Brunswick Thursday night.

Armed Robbery Details

The Campbellton RCMP said the man robbed a clerk with a firearm at the McIntyre Convenience Store on Chaleur Street, in Charlo around 9 p.m. The thief demanded money and cigarettes from the employee. He left with an undisclosed amount of cash and the cigarettes. There were no reports of injuries in the incident. He fled the scene before police arrived.

Description of Person of Interest

The man is believed to be between 19 to 20-years-old. He is described as between five feet and eleven inches tall (180 centimeters) and six feet and one inch tall (185 centimeters). At the time of the robbery, he was wearing a bandana around his neck, a black baseball hat, black face mask, beige coat and blue jeans. The RCMP said he spoke English.

RCMP RCMP loading...

Contact the RCMP with Information

Contact the Campbellton RCMP at 506-789-6000 if you have any information about this theft, or if you can help in identifying the individual in the photo. You can provide info anonymously by using Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). Download the secure P3 Mobile App, or by Secure Web Tips at www.crimenb.ca.

Get our free mobile app

News and Updates

When more information is made available and released, we’ll share it on social media and our home page. Listen to news updates about this story on the radio, online and on the app (free download).

Exquisite House has Sauna, Pool Hall and Bar Areas, Sherman, Maine