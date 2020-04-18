Quiet Riot drummer Frankie Banali is a success story. This time, it's not because of his multi-platinum recording career, but for beating the immediate prognosis of his cancer battle. It was one year ago that he was given just six months to live, as the hair metal icon recently recollected.

Despite being diagnosed with pancreatic cancer a year ago, Banali went public with the news in October of last year, which answered questions about his mysterious absences from Quiet Riot performances. In a message on Facebook, the drummer expressed gratitude for the support he's had from warm messages from fans to medical professionals to his family.

Still, the battle is not over.

"One year ago today on April 17th 2019 while at the emergency room I was diagnosed with Stage 4 pancreatic cancer that had spread to my liver. The prognosis was six months to live. Today marks the one year anniversary," wrote Banali.

Realizing there's still a fight to be had, the 68-year-old musician continued, "I have guarded optimism for the future while understanding that for this deadly cancer the survival rate is only 10 percent for one to five years. Nonetheless I am very grateful to be alive."

He then credited those responsible for helping him through such trying times, as he added, "Without my wife Regina Banali I wouldn't have made it this far. This is not an exaggeration, but rather the truth. Thank you for everything you do for me which is everything 24/7/365. My thanks to my multitude of doctors and nurses both at kaiser & private clinics. Last, but certainly not least, to all of you for your messages of love & prayers which means the world to me."

"Believe me when I say this journey has not been easy," expressed Banali in closing. "Together, let's see where this road leads to."

In November of last year, Banali told SiriusXM radio host Eddie Trunk, "I know the cancer will be the death of me," also noting, "It's okay to be depressed about it, but it's not okay to stay there."

Quiet Riot latest release, 2019's Hollywood Cowboys, marked the second album from the band to feature singer James Durbin, who exited the group before the record came out. Returning to the fold was frontman Jizzy Pearl, who sang on Quiet Riot's 2014 album, Number 10, and was previously a member of the band from 2013 through 2016.