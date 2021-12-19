Queen Guitarist Brian May Tests Positive for COVID-19

Legendary Queen guitarist Brian May has tested positive for COVID-19, according to the rocker's Instagram account. You can view May detailing his journey with the virus via Instagram below.

May shared a photo of a positive COVID-19 test Saturday (Dec. 18). Under the photo, he wrote, "Yep. The shocking day finally came for me. The dreaded double red line. And yes - definitely NO sympathy please - it has been a truly horrible few days, but I’m OK. And I will tell the tale. PLEASE take extra care out there, good folks. This thing is incredibly transmissible. You really do NOT want it messing up YOUR Christmas."

And tell the tale, he did. He posted three more times about how he's been dealing with the illness. He noted under another photo of a positive test that be believed his immune system was winning the battle against "the invader" with the help of three doses of the Pfizer vaccine.

He then posted two videos of himself detailing his "Life after The Double Red Line." He explained how he and his wife have been "incredibly careful" and "hermit-like," but took a risk to go to a birthday party last week. He said that everyone there was "triple jabbed," meaning they all had three doses of the vaccine, and took COVID tests the morning of the party. He thought they were in a "safe bubble," and so they decided not to wear masks.

He added that, "You kind of have to decide what your priorities are, and we did. In retrospect, perhaps we made the wrong decision. We could have seen them another time, but that's history now."

He detailed two "horrendous" days and described his experience as "the worst flu you can imagine," but that he was feeling better by day seven. He then made a plea to his followers, saying, "I cannot emphasize to you enough, this was not the response that my body would have made on its own. It's making this response because I've had three Pfizer jabs. And I beg you and implore you to go and get jabbed if you're not already, because you need the help."

May's native UK has seen a 53% increase in new cases of COVID-19 in the last two weeks due to the Omicron Variant, according to the New York Times. Earlier this year, May was critical of UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson's handling of the pandemic. “At every point he did too little, too late,” May told the Independent.