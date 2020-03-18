Watch Quarantined Italians Do the ‘Macarena’ to Black Sabbath

Italy is currently on lockdown because of the fast-spreading novel coronavirus, known as COVID-19, but they're not letting it get them completely down. A bunch of them joined together to dance to the "Macarena" from their balconies, and someone overdubbed Black Sabbath on an edit of the video.

Sabbath posted the video on their Instagram, in which you can see people out dancing on their balconies while the politically-charged Paranoid hit "War Pigs" plays over it. Watch the video below.

Oh lord, yeah!

Even though the video isn't necessarily real, the Italians still have some good taste in music. A few days ago, a guitar player was shredding Slayer's "Raining Blood" from his balcony as well.

Worldometer reports that Italy currently has over 35,000 confirmed cases of the coronavirus, with just under 3,000 deaths and over 4,000 recoveries. The strictly enforced nationwide lockdown prohibits any citizens from leaving their homes, except to go to essential places like grocery stores and medical facilities. They are the first democratic country to declare such a measure since World War II.

Loudwire sends Italy all the best in their fight against this illness.