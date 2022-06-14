PVC Class D All-Conference Baseball and Softball Team
It's been a great season. Here are the Class D All-Conference Baseball and Softball Teams! Congratulations to all
Class D Softball 1st Team
- Ana Lang - Searsport
- Brooke Smith - Woodland
- Veronica Mercier - Bangor Christian
- Jaida Case - Machiass
- Kasey Kenyon - Stearns
- Alisyn Alley - Stearns
- Emma Potter - PVHS
- Kelly Farboer - Stearns
- Gabby Brackett - Schenck
- Abbi Perrault - Schenck
- Player of the Year - Ana Lang
- Coach of the Year - Jessica McKechnie - PVHS
2nd Team
- Lexi Bjork - Greenville
- Maleah Rhodes - Machias
- Maggie LeBlanc - PVHS
- Maggie Allen - Machias
- Hunter Kronholm - Searsport
- Kahlysta Morris - Shead
- Allie LeBlanc - OVHS
- Makalya Anderson - Stearns
- Hannah Sewall - Schenck
- Jordan Greeley - Searsport
3rd Team
- Olivia Whitehouse - Schenck
- Kyla Perkins - Searsport
- Katherine Bartlett - Shead
- Lakely St. Jean - Greenville
- Ashley Bussell - Greenville
Baseball 1st Team
- Jason Libby - Bangor Christian
- Josh Wright - Searsport
- Ethan Allard - Lee Academy
- Jayden Rhodes - Machias
- Kashman Feeney - Machias
- Cyrus Sewall - Woodland
- Kyle Anderson - Machias
- Cole Ellis - Searsport
- Aidan Sanders - Stearns
- Micah Robert - Bangor Christian
- Player of the Year - Jason Libby
- Coaches of the Year - Tim Collins - Bangor Christian and Randy Harris - Lee Academy
2nd Team
- Jack Morris - Stearns
- Kason Ferguson - Machias
- Andrew Glidden - Lee Academy
- Isaac Doore - PVHS
- Keagan Wormell - Woodland
- Cameron Zugelder - PVHS
- Drew Bagley - Searsport
- Caleb DeSantis - Schenck
- Braden Richard - Woodland
- Evan Curtis - Woodland
3rd Team
- Cohen Noble - Lee Academy
- Sam Cahill - Searsport
- Gabe Castonguay - PVHS
- Elliot Shearer - Stearns
- Kole Giberson - Schenck
- Chase Brassbridge - Searsport
- Nick Allard - Lee Academy
- Dominick Murray - Greenville
Get our free mobile app
35 Baby Names for Parents That Love Maine
Congrats on the pregnancy! Time to pick a name! If you love Maine you'll love one of these names.