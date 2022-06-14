20-Year-Old Maine Golfer Caleb Manuel Is Playing in the U.S. Open

The whiz-kid, pride of Topsham, Maine, is about to take on the best players in the world at the U.S. Open.

Just like basketball player Cooper Flagg, from Nokomis, this young Mainer is turning heads with his exceptional athletic ability. Caleb Manuel is quite the golfer, so good in fact, that he will be competing in this weekend’s U.S. Open, June 16–19, in Brookline, Massachusetts.

The event is the third of the four major championships in golf and is on the official schedule of both the PGA Tour and the European Tour. You can catch all the action on NBC.

Just to give you an idea of how impressive this feat is, Caleb is just the third golfer from Maine to qualify for the U.S. Open. Rarified air, indeed. Equally impressive, just two years ago, Caleb was wrapping up his senior year at Mt. Ararat High School in Topsham.

Caleb accomplished this amazing feat at the U.S. Open Qualifier at Century Country Club in Purchase, NY, last week.

He has been out on the links working on his game since the age of 10! He had an instant love of golf, even working summers at the Brunswick Golf Club, where by the way, he holds the course record, by shooting a mind-boggling 59, in 18 holes.

With young talent like Caleb Manuel, and Copper Flagg, it is starting to look like the state of Maine could be a force to be reckoned with over the next several years in golf and basketball.

Good luck this weekend, Caleb. We will all be watching you shine!