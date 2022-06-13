Bates College Graduate Was the Naval Aviation Advisor for Top Gun: Maverick

If you have yet to see Top Gun: Maverick, do yourself a favor and go see this movie. If you haven't seen the original Top Gun from 1986, you'll enjoy it just for the action-packed air combat scenes. I still recommend you watch the original film because it will help you make some connections and see some fan service that was put in here for the fans of the original.

As I said, the aerial combat in fighter jets is nothing short of edge-of-your-seat action, but to get it right, the producers of Top Gun: Maverick turned to a 1989 graduate of Bates College in Lewiston.

According to an article from FOX 61 in Hartford, Connecticut, Capt. J. J. Cummings of the U.S. Navy. was selected as one of the first advisors to the film to make sure that the filmmakers got it right

Cummings was a freshman at Colby in 1986 when the original Top Gun was released and told the story of how he ripped off the cover of a magazine in the Colby library that had a picture of an F-14 on it and still has it to this day. He went on to fly those fighter jets in the U.S. Navy, making him the perfect candidate to keep the film's depiction of dog fights as accurate to real life as possible as the Naval Aviation Advisor.

He may be originally from Massachusetts, but he's an honorary Mainer for graduating from Colby along with the likes of Billy Bush and Doris Kearns Goodwin. Though in my opinion, Capt. Cummings had the coolest job out of them after graduation.

Where To Find The Best Ice Cream in Each of Maine's 16 Counties