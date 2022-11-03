PVC Class B Girls and Boys All-Conference Soccer Teams

Photo Chris Popper

Here are the 2022 PVC Class B Girls and Boys Soccer All Conference Teams. Congratulations on a great season!

Girls

  • Player of the Year - Lyndsee Reed - Hermon
  • Coach of the Year - Ralph Michaud - Presque Isle

1st Team

  • Lyndsee Reed - Hermon
  • Claire Gaetani - John Bapst
  • Kaleigh Johnston - Old Town
  • Leah Hill - Foxcroft Academy
  • Sidney Tawfall - Presque Isle
  • Madison Stewart - Hermon
  • Michaela Saulter - Hermon
  • Elizabeth Boles - Ellsworth
  • Aubrey Hanscom - John Bapst
  • Brooke Gallop - Hermon
  • Olivia Hill - Foxcroft Academy

2nd Team

  • Danica Brown - Old Town
  • Olivia Kohlbacher - Presque Isle
  • Alex Bivins - Ellsworth
  • Jayden Harvell - Presque Isle
  • Saige Evans - Old Town
  • Allie Cameron - Hermon
  • Allie Jones - John Bapst
  • Allyson Caron - Old Town
  • Jillian Zeigler - Caribou
  • Jocelyn Gagnon - Presque Isle
  • Hannah Ford - MDI

Boys

  • Player of the Year - Cruz Coffin - Ellsworth
  • Coach of the Year - Jason Pangburn - John Bapst

1st Team

  • Cruz Coffin - Ellsworth
  • Jon Pangburn - John Bapst
  • Hunter Clukey - John Bapst
  • Malachi Cummings - Presque Isle
  • Henry Hebert - Caribou
  • Kyle Sidaway - John Bapst
  • Silas Montigny - Ellsworth
  • Kyle Jankunas - Foxcroft
  • Grayson Thibeault - Old Town
  • Owen Frank - Ellsworth
  • Gabe Gifford - Old Town
  • Corin Baker - MDI

2nd Team

  • Westy Granholm - MDI
  • Jude Shea - Caribou
  • Michael Langley - Presque Isle
  • Treyan Nelson - MDI
  • Jack Hallett - Presque Isle
  • Jack Mason - John Bapst
  • Eamon MacDonald - Ellsworth
  • Carlos Rodriguez - Foxcroft Academy
  • Colby Oiler- Hermon
  • Adam Conner - Foxcroft Academy
  • Logan Hart - John Bapst
  • Miles Palmer - Ellsworth
