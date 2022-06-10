PVC All-Conference Tennis Teams

Here are the PVC All-Conference Tennis teams for Classes B, and C. Congratulations to all!

Class B Boys

Singles

1st Team  -- Westy Granholm -- MDI  (Player of the Year)

1st Team  -- Sean Flynn -- John Bapst

1st Team  --  Max Friedlander - MDI

2nd Team  -- Koa Barrett - Ellsworth

2nd Team  --  Landon Thompson - Presque Isle

2nd Team  -- Sam Porh -- John Bapst

Honorable Mention  --  Mariano Paredes Vidal - Foxcroft Academy

Honorable Mention  -- Abe Bouchard -- Caribou

Doubles

1st Team  --  Quinn Breen/Griffin Merrill -- John Bapst

1st Team -- Jack Buck / Ben Flannery -- Presque Isle

2nd Team  --  Jack Hodgdon/Jameson Weir -  MDI

2nd Team  --  Chance Mercier/Dallas Flood -- Ellsworth

Class B Girls

Singles

1st Team  --  Linda Bolten -- MDI - Player of the Year

1st Team  --  Lelia Weir -- MDI

1st Team  --  Madison Hedrich - Presque Isle

2nd Team  -- Ashlyn Bouchard -- Caribou

2nd Team  --  Madelynn Deprey -- Caribou

2nd Team  -- Katie Nguyen -- John Bapst

Honorable Mention  --  Megan Jordan -- Ellsworth

Honorable Mention  --  Sydney Loring -- Old Town

Doubles

1st Team  --  Aleshia Raymond / Meghan Spooner -- Foxcroft Academy

1st Team --  Bella Bowden/Ellie Williams -- Hermon

2nd Team  --  Miah  Coffin/Kahlan Keene -- Ellsworth

2nd Team  --  Addy Smith/Hannah St. Amand -- MDI

Coach of Year Boys - Massey - Presque Isle

Coach of Year Girls  - Dankert-  Foxcroft Academy

PVC Champions Class B Girls -- Foxcroft Academy

PVC Champions Class B Boys -- John Bapst

Class C  Boys

Singles

1st Team  -- Robbie Bennett -- GSA (Player of the Year)

1st Team -- Tommy Owen -- Orono

1st Team  -- Arda Parilti -- Lee Academy

2nd Team  -- Oliver Lardner -- GSA

2nd Team -- William Bui -- Lee Academy

2nd Team -- Jeremy Turner -- Calais

Honorable Mention  -- Gabriel Whitehouse -- Schenck

Honorable Mention --  Adam Henderson -- Orono

Doubles

1st Team  --  Ben Hallett & Cyrus Blake --  GSA

1st Team -- Solomon Susen & Carter Noble -- Mattanawcook Academy

2nd Team  --  Payson Turner & Brayden Doyel -- Mattanawcook Academy

2nd Team  --  Gage Bartlett/Jackson Cullen -- Houlton

Class C  Girls

Singles

1st Team  -- Fabienne Nowak -- PCHS -- (Player of the Year)

1st Team -- Clarice Bell -- Orono

1st Team  -- Francesca Lombarodo -- Calais

2nd Team  -- Sarah Moulton -- Washington Academy

2nd Team -- Celia Buetens -- Orono

2nd Team -- Kylie Ingalls - Schenck

Honorable Mention --   Carlotta Echevercibar - Washington Academy

Honorable Mention -- Cally Gudroe - Dexter

Honorable Mention -- Elizabeth Kendall - PCHS

Doubles

1st Team  --  Sydney Fogler/Elisa Picariello -- Dexter

1st Team --  June Page & Eliza Crowley -- GSA

2nd Team  --  Hollie Whitmore and Grace Langley - Orono

2nd Team  --  Madigan Coburn and Olivia Wheaton -- MA

Coach of the Year Class C Boys -- Zach Arnold - Orono

Coach of the Year Class C Girls -- Siera Tibbetts - Orono

PVC Champions Class C Girls -- Washington Academy

PVC Champions Class C Boys -- GSA

 

