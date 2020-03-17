Pretenders Announce ‘Hate for Sale’ Album

The Pretenders' 11th studio album, Hate for Sale, will come out on May 1.

The record marks the band's first effort since 2016's Alone, though frontwoman Chrissie Hynde released a jazz-influenced covers solo LP last year called Valve Bone Woe.

The Pretenders also unveiled the first single from their upcoming album, "The Buzz," which compares substance abuse to a relationship.

“I think we all know that love affairs can take on the characteristics of drug addiction," Hynde said in a press release. "It’s about that. Not mine, of course – I’m never obsessive, never obsessive, never obsessive."

The track, as well as the other nine on Hate for Sale, were co-written by Hynde and guitarist James Walbourne, who's been in the Pretenders since 2008. He makes his writing debut here.

“I wanted to write with him since day one," Hynde noted. "James is especially sought after and has recorded with Jerry Lee Lewis, Dave Gahan and the Rails, to name but a few. We always planned on writing while on the road, but as anyone in a band will tell you, being on tour is a procrastinator’s dream come true”.

Hate for Sale was produced by Stephen Street, whose discography includes work by the Smiths, the Cranberries and Blur. You can see the album's track listing below.

The Pretenders, 'Hate for Sale' Track Listing

1. "Hate for Sale"

2. "The Buzz"

3. "Lightning Man"

4. "Turf Accountant Daddy"

5. "You Can't Hurt a Fool"

6. "I Didn't Know When to Stop"

7. "Maybe Love Is in NYC"

8. "Junkie Walk"

9. "Didn't Want to Be This Lonely"

10. "Crying in Public"