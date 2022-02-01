Presque Isle Man Graces The Cover of a Maine Hunting Publication

A cover photo moment

Hunting has been a long-standing tradition in Maine for as long as we have known, and it has bonded several generations over time. If you know a true hunter, you know that they are always waiting for their time for bragging rights among their fellow sportsmen. One man from Presque Isle can spend the rest of his life bragging to his friends about his big buck, and his cover photo moment.

Hey, I know that guy!

The Maine Sportsman is a publication that has been providing hunting, fishing, and outdoor recreation content for Maine since 1972. The cover of the February 2022 edition features Ben Buckley of Presque Isle and his trophy buck from the Fall 2021 hunt.

The thrill of the hunt

Ben Buckley has been a sportsman of the Maine outdoors for his entire life and has as many hunting and fishing tales as anyone else around. Like most avid hunters Ben was on the pursuit of the elusive "Big Buck” this past fall and he found the smasher!

He will always remember the 20th of November

The early morning hours of November 20, 2021 is when Ben set his sights in on a deer, he could tell was going to be close to getting him into the Biggest Bucks in Maine Club. After it was all said and done, Buckley's 10- point buck came in at 233 pounds with a 22-inch spread! Take a look at the nice-looking buck that was tagged by Buckley.

A dream come true

Ben says that he has been reading and subscribing to The Maine Sportsman since his childhood. He has always wanted to be mentioned in the publications yearly Biggest Bucks in Maine club. Not only did he make this year's cut, but he now graces the cover across the State of Maine.

Will we see you in the 2023 issue?

Congratulations to Ben on his successful hunt, and achieving a lifelong dream of making the club. For more information on The Maine Sportsman, you can go to the website here.

