Presque Isle City Council Vote Recommends United Airlines

The Presque Isle City Council has voted 5-2 to recommend that United Airlines continue Essential Air Service at the Presque Isle International Airport.

The vote followed a public hearing allowing community members to express their views. Two other airlines have submitted proposals to provide service to Presque Isle beginning July 1st.

They are Southern Airways Express and Silver Airways. The U.S. Department of Transportation will be making the final decision.

They are directing public comments and questions about the proposal to Michael Martin at michael.f.martin@dot.gov.