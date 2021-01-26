Power Outage due to Tree on Line

Versant Power said 12,150 meters are without power as of 1:30 pm, Tuesday, January 26. They said the issue is due to a large tree on a power line. There's been a disruption in transmission of electricity across the border.

Customers in Fort Kent, Madawaska, Fort Fairfield and surrounding areas are experiencing service interruption.

Crews are working to safely restore service as quickly as possible.

For updated information about estimated restoration times, please visit the Live Outage & Restoration Map.

Safety Considerations & Contact Information:

The public is reminded to never touch a downed power line or a tree in contact with a downed line.

Motorists are urged to slow down or move over and change lanes, when possible, if approaching utility crews working on roadways.

Customers who use generators or alternate heating sources are reminded to ensure they are used in accordance with manufacturer's guidelines at all times.

Customers may report outages via the website or by calling Customer Contact Center at (207) 973-2000. You may also use Twitter at @versantpower.

