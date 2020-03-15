Portland Strip Club Offers Coronavirus-Free Lap Dances

According to a Facebook picture by Janice Hylton, the Portland strip club PT's Showclub Portland, is advertising on their roadside sign that you can receive lap dances that are coronavirus-free.

Though that may be exciting to some, we're not exactly sure how a business can guarantee that someone who hasn't been tested, and isn't yet showing symptoms, is completely free of COVID-19.

While we're all about people living their best life, this is something that just may cross into the 'false advertising' bracket.