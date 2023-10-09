Portland, Maine Named One of the ‘Safest’ Cities in the Country

Great news for the largest city in our Pine Tree State!

Safety concerns in the United States come in various forms, including physical, mental, and financial aspects. Besides the obvious risks that can cause physical harm, such as accidents or assaults, there are other ways people can feel unsafe, like taking on a second mortgage they can't afford, lacking health insurance, or visiting insecure websites.

To identify the places where Americans can feel the most secure in multiple aspects, WalletHub compared over 180 cities using 41 important safety indicators. These indicators ranged from traffic fatalities and assaults per capita to the unemployment rate and the percentage of the uninsured population.

Crime Scene Investigation LukaTDB, Getty Stock/ThinkStock loading...

WalletHub evaluated 182 cities, which included the 150 most populated cities in the U.S. and at least two major cities from each state. They assessed these cities based on three primary dimensions: Home & Community Safety, Natural-Disaster Risk, and Financial Safety.

New England performed exceptionally well in this ranking, with two out of the top three spots occupied by cities from our region. Nashua, NH claimed the top spot as the "safest" city, followed by South Burlington, VT at third place. Portland, ME secured an impressive 6th position overall, considering the list included over 180 cities.

Portland, Maine, USA downtown city skyline at dusk. Sean Pavone loading...

There appears to be a well-known, perhaps spoken or unspoken rivalry between our Portland and the one in Oregon. In this comparison, our Portland came out on top, ranking much higher, while Oregon's Portland ranked near the bottom, at #148 overall, making it one of the less safe cities.

Our Portland also excelled in terms of the percentage of households with emergency savings, securing 2nd place in this category

Huge news: 'Vacationland' is not only fun but also safe!

