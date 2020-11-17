2020 has been the year of Poppy, who culminates the year with a brand new Christmas EP. In advance of the release, the singer has dropped her new song "I Won't Be Home Christmas."

It's a solemn take on the loneliness of being away from loved ones during the holidays, with the singer showing vulnerability in her whisper-eseque delivery over minimal keyboard instrumentation. You can hear the track in full below.

The song leads Poppy's A Very Poppy Christmas EP, which is set to arrive on Dec. 1. The artwork and track listing for the set can be viewed at the bottom of this post and pre-orders are being taken here.

As stated, it's been a big year for Poppy who dropped her first metal-leaning album I Disagree back in January. A deluxe version of the album arrived over the summer, yielding yet another single - "Khaos x 4."

Poppy, "I Won't Be Home for Christmas"

Poppy, A Very Poppy Christmas EP Artwork + Track Listing

Sumerian

1. I Like Presents

2. I Won’t Be Home for Christmas

3. Kiss in the Snow

4. Silver Bells