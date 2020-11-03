Polls are Open in Maine for Election Day

It's election day and polls are open across the state.

Voters in Maine will for the first time in U.S. history use ranked choice voting to determine their pick for president.

Maine’s use of ranked voting comes as Alaska and Massachusetts voters consider adopting the same method. In Maine, ranked choice applies to this year’s presidential and U.S. Senate races.

Secretary of State Matthew Dunlap has said he hopes to declare whether the ranked round of tabulations will be necessary by the end of Election Day.

The counting itself could take weeks. Nearly half a million Mainers have already voted via absentee ballot, and tens of thousands more will vote in person on Election Day today.

Polling places will be open until 8 p.m.