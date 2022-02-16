POLL: What’s The #1Reason You Would Move Out Of Maine?

Going somewhere warmer would be the logical choice, but let's see what you have to say!

This is a question I ask myself each and every winter, especially now that we are in the thick of it right now. That being said, there are many reasons that someone might want to pack up and move out of Maine, so we thought it would be a perfect time to pose this poll question.

Work

Depending on what line of work you choose in life, sometimes there are just better opportunities outside of the state of Maine. Younger folks who finish school here, often look for bigger and better things in heavy populated places. As one example, my nephew took off to Boston as soon as he was able to, and has found great success in Boston. It all really depends on what you want to do, and what gives you the best chance to achieve your goals.

Weather

This choice seems to be a no brainer with a ton of people. I have so many friends who have split for greener pastures. Keeping in mind that it really doesn’t get much better than summertime in Maine, the long, brutal winters can break your spirit. Just about everyone I know takes off to Florida at some point during our annual deep freeze. I can say that for myself, I prefer the sunny and non-humid days in California.

Retirement

This option goes right back to Florida again. When you have put your time in at the workplace, it is fairly common to want to move on to a warmer climate. Although, my parents are at retirement age, and they are still here.

Other

I’m sure there are other various reasons to want to get a fresh start, hence this fourth option!

As for me, I am perfectly content here. I love/hate all four seasons, because as the saying goes “Maine The Way Life Should Be”