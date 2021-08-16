Poll: What’s the Best Aerosmith Song? – Vote Now

What's the best Aerosmith song? That’s what we want to find out from you in this week’s Loudwire Nights Artist of the Week poll!

Each week, we’ll be asking you to choose your favorite track from a list of 10 of the biggest songs from the next Artist of the Week's catalog.

You'll have until Friday at noon ET to cast your votes. We’ll then play the three tracks with the most votes during Loudwire Nights' Artist of the Week block to start the following Monday's show!

This week we're focusing on one of the biggest rock 'n' roll bands in American music history — Aerosmith.

Hailing from Boston, Aerosmith combined their love for the blues and hard rock and became one of the predominant bands of the 1970s. From Steven Tyler's raspy wails to Joe Perry's infectious riffs, the world hadn't heard a band quite like them before.

As the frontman-guitarist duo became increasingly iconic, so did their problems with drugs and alcohol, and they were dubbed the "Toxic Twins." In the mid-1980s, the band members entered rehab, and came back with the highly successful Permanent Vacation in 1987. Following their comeback, Aerosmith were on a roll with massive releases — 1989's Pump and 1993's Get a Grip were also full of hits.

After five decades, Aerosmith have developed quite an immense song catalog. Head below to choose your favorite, and tune into Loudwire Nights next Monday at 7PM ET to find out which three tracks prevailed.

Tune in tonight to hear which three Soundgarden songs you voted the best!

Loudwire Nights with Toni Gonzalez airs nightly starting at 7PM ET. You can tune in anytime, from anywhere right here or by downloading the Loudwire app.