Police Say a Missing Maine Man Has Been Located

UPDATE: Police say Mr. Wilcox has been located.

Where Was He Last Seen?

Dwaine Wilcox, 36, is from Harmony and has been missing since Thursday. Somerset County officials say he was last seen walking away from 131 Athens Road in Harmony at 12:30 in the afternoon. Dwaine is disabled and so authorities are concerned for his well-being. They say he may be in need of medical attention and so they're anxious to locate him. Because of his disability, the Maine Warden Service has issued a Silver Alert.

What Does He Look Like?

According to the Somerset County Sheriff's Office, Dwaine has brown hair that is cut into a mohawk. When he left Thursday, he was wearing a tie-dyed tank top, black pants, and sneakers.

Who Do We Contact If We See Him?

Anyone who thinks they may have seen Dwaine is urged to contact the Somerset Regional Communications Center at 07-474-6386.

