Police: Motorist who Crashed Stolen Car was Intoxicated

GORHAM, Maine (AP) — Police say a Maine motorist was intoxicated and operating a stolen vehicle that collided with a pickup truck.

The Cumberland County Sheriff's Department said the car was stolen in Auburn before the crash Thursday morning in Gorham.

Deputies said 30-year-old Joseph Lamoin, of Hebron, was driving erratically and trying to pass multiple cars at the time of the collision.

Officials say he and a passenger were taken to Maine Medical Center with injuries that weren't life threatening. The other motorist was unhurt.

Deputies say Lamoin will face charges; it's not known if he has an attorney.