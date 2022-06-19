Maine State Police have arrested three people from central Maine on various charges after a group was allegedly squatting at a camp in southern Aroostook County.

On Saturday morning, Trooper Hunter Cotton responded to a report that a car had driven into a camp in New Limerick and a neighbor had heard “banging on the property.” The Trooper confronted two men and two women at the camp, none of whom had permission to be there, according to a report from Sgt. Chad Fuller.

Three of the four people were either on pre-trial, probation or had an active bail condition, Fuller stated.

State Police say 41-year-old Talline Blakeslee of Winslow, who arranged for the four to come to the camp, initially claimed she had permission to be there for the weekend. She eventually confessed to not having permission and was charged with criminal trespass.

Trooper Cotton reportedly found a usable amount of suspected crack cocaine on 39-year-old Nicole Taylor of Oakland, who also had an active warrant for her arrest. Sgt. Fuller and Trooper Laney Merchant were called in to assist at the scene.

State police say they observed drug paraphernalia in the car. Forty-two-year-old Andrew Tompkins of Oakland was allegedly found to be in possession of a large amount of suspected crack cocaine and two baggies containing suspected Fentanyl along with drug paraphernalia.

Tompkins was charged with possession and trafficking in schedule W drugs and violation of conditions of release. He was able to post bail and is scheduled to appear in court in Houlton on October 4th

Taylor was charged with possession of schedule W drugs and violation of conditions of release after she posted bail for her active warrant.

All four individuals were given criminal trespass notices for being on the property in New Limerick.

